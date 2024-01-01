Menu
2008 Honda Civic

197,000 KM

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX-G

2008 Honda Civic

4dr Auto DX-G

Location

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-7777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
197,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFA16408H026632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 HONDA CIVIC SDN, BLUE, DX 4-CYLINDER GAS, AUTOMATIC, COMES WITH

 

CERTIFIED 

ACCIDENT- FREE 

5 PASSENGERS

CLOTH INTERIOR

DUAL AIRBAGS + SIDE AIRBAGS

POWER STEERING

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

CRUISE CONTROL

AIR CONDITIONING

FWD

 AUX

 

IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY

 

ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES

 

WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM

Please feel free to call for further inquiries and test drive or visit our website www.victorymotors.ca or call  us at  +14164527777, we located at : 1000 dundas st e. Mississauga, l4y 2b8 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Victory Motors

Victory Motors

1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-452-XXXX

416-452-7777

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Motors

416-452-7777

2008 Honda Civic