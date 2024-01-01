$5,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
4dr Auto DX-G
Location
Victory Motors
1000 Dundas St E Unit 38, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-452-7777
Certified
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 197,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 HONDA CIVIC SDN, BLUE, DX 4-CYLINDER GAS, AUTOMATIC, COMES WITH
CERTIFIED
ACCIDENT- FREE
5 PASSENGERS
CLOTH INTERIOR
DUAL AIRBAGS + SIDE AIRBAGS
POWER STEERING
POWER LOCKS
POWER WINDOWS
CRUISE CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING
FWD
AUX
IF YOU ARE SHOPPING FOR A USED CAR! VICTORY MOTORS WILL PROUDLY SERVE YOU. THIS VEHICLE IS AN EXAMPLE OF THE GREAT QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLES THAT WE HAVE READY FOR YOU TO ENJOY
ALL PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, REGISTRATION, ADMIN & SAFETY FEES
WARRANTY (OPTIONAL) YOU CAN ADD $600.00 AND GET A WARRANTY FROM AUTOGARD FOR 12 MONTHS COVERING ENGIN. TRANSMISSION & DIFFERENTIAL (DEDUCTION 59/- EACH CLAIM) UNLIMITED CLAIM
Please feel free to call for further inquiries and test drive or visit our website www.victorymotors.ca or call us at +14164527777, we located at : 1000 dundas st e. Mississauga, l4y 2b8
Vehicle Features
