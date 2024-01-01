$4,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX-SR
Location
M&L Autos
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
905-439-7689
Sold As Is
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,249 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for your daily commute? Look no further than this 2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX-SR from M&L Autos! This stylish brown sedan with a grey interior has only 192,249km on the odometer and is ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, this Civic offers a smooth and efficient ride. Plus, it's packed with features that make driving a pleasure.
Get ready to enjoy the open road with the Civic's sunroof/moonroof. Stay comfortable year-round with the convenience of air conditioning, heated mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel. This Honda Civic is equipped with a CD player to enjoy your favorite music while you drive. And for added peace of mind, this Civic is equipped with an anti-theft system and several safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.
M&L Autos is excited to offer this dependable and well-maintained Civic. Come down and take it for a test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
M&L Autos
