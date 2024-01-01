Menu
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan thats perfect for your daily commute? Look no further than this 2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX-SR from M&L Autos! This stylish brown sedan with a grey interior has only 192,249km on the odometer and is ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, this Civic offers a smooth and efficient ride. Plus, its packed with features that make driving a pleasure.

Get ready to enjoy the open road with the Civics sunroof/moonroof. Stay comfortable year-round with the convenience of air conditioning, heated mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel. This Honda Civic is equipped with a CD player to enjoy your favorite music while you drive. And for added peace of mind, this Civic is equipped with an anti-theft system and several safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.

M&L Autos is excited to offer this dependable and well-maintained Civic. Come down and take it for a test drive today!

2008 Honda Civic

192,249 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX-SR

2008 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX-SR

Location

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

905-439-7689

View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,249KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HGFA16528H106166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,249 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for your daily commute? Look no further than this 2008 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX-SR from M&L Autos! This stylish brown sedan with a grey interior has only 192,249km on the odometer and is ready to take you wherever you need to go. With its 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, this Civic offers a smooth and efficient ride. Plus, it's packed with features that make driving a pleasure.

Get ready to enjoy the open road with the Civic's sunroof/moonroof. Stay comfortable year-round with the convenience of air conditioning, heated mirrors, and a tilt steering wheel. This Honda Civic is equipped with a CD player to enjoy your favorite music while you drive. And for added peace of mind, this Civic is equipped with an anti-theft system and several safety features, including anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.

M&L Autos is excited to offer this dependable and well-maintained Civic. Come down and take it for a test drive today!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Email M&L Autos

M&L Autos

M&L Autos

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2008 Honda Civic