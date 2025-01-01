$3,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 271,786 KM
Vehicle Description
🚗 FOR SALE: 2008 Honda Civic DX – 5-Speed Manual 🚗
Clean Carfax • One Owner • Fully Serviced • Fuel Efficient
Looking for a reliable, affordable, and fun-to-drive car? This 2008 Honda Civic DX with a 5-speed manual transmission checks all the boxes! Clean, efficient, and built to last – perfect for students, commuters, or anyone who loves a solid daily driver.
🔍 Vehicle Details
✅ Year: 2008
✅ Make & Model: Honda Civic DX – Manual
✅ Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
✅ Condition:One Owner | Clean Carfax | Fully Serviced
✅ Mileage: Low for the year
✅ Sold AS-IS – Runs and drives great!
⭐ Key Features
✔️ Fuel-Efficient – Great on gas
✔️ Clean Inside & Out – Well cared for
✔️ Manual Transmission – More control and more fun
✔️ Minor dings – Normal wear and tear
✔️ Honda Reliability – Built to last
✔️ Power Doors & Locks – Simple and convenient
💰 Price: $3,999 + Tax
🛠️ Fully Serviced – Ready for the road
📄 Clean Title – Peace of mind ownership
📦 Vehicle Sold AS-IS
📍 Why Buy from Mississauga Auto Group?
✅ OMVIC-Approved Dealer – Trusted for 10+ years
✅ Honest, Transparent, and Friendly Service
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Call/Text: 905.808.1198
🌐 Website: [www.mississaugaautogroup.com](http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com)
🔥 Don’t Miss Out!
This dependable and clean 2008 Honda Civic DX Manual won’t last long.
📅 Book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
