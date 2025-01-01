Menu
<p><strong>🚗 FOR SALE: 2008 Honda Civic DX – 5-Speed Manual 🚗  </strong></p><p><strong>Clean Carfax • One Owner • Fully Serviced • Fuel Efficient</strong></p><p> </p><p>Looking for a reliable, affordable, and fun-to-drive car? This 2008 Honda Civic DX with a 5-speed manual transmission checks all the boxes! Clean, efficient, and built to last – perfect for students, commuters, or anyone who loves a solid daily driver.</p><p> </p><p><strong>🔍 Vehicle Details </strong></p><p><strong>✅ Year: 2008  </strong></p><p><strong>✅ Make & Model: Honda Civic DX – Manual  </strong></p><p><strong>✅ Transmission: 5-Speed Manual  </strong></p><p><strong>✅ Condition:One Owner | Clean Carfax | Fully Serviced  </strong></p><p><strong>✅ Mileage: Low for the year  </strong></p><p><strong>✅ Sold AS-IS – Runs and drives great!</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>⭐ Key Features </strong></p><p><strong>✔️ Fuel-Efficient – Great on gas  </strong></p><p><strong>✔️ Clean Inside & Out – Well cared for  </strong></p><p><strong>✔️ Manual Transmission – More control and more fun  </strong></p><p><strong>✔️ Minor dings – Normal wear and tear  </strong></p><p><strong>✔️ Honda Reliability – Built to last  </strong></p><p><strong>✔️ Power Doors & Locks – Simple and convenient</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>💰 Price: $3,999 + Tax</strong></p><p><strong>🛠️ Fully Serviced – Ready for the road  </strong></p><p><strong>📄 Clean Title – Peace of mind ownership  </strong></p><p><strong>📦 Vehicle Sold AS-IS</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>📍 Why Buy from Mississauga Auto Group?</strong></p><p><strong>✅ OMVIC-Approved Dealer – Trusted for 10+ years  </strong></p><p><strong>✅ Honest, Transparent, and Friendly Service  </strong></p><p><strong>📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1  </strong></p><p><strong>📞 Call/Text: 905.808.1198  </strong></p><p><strong>🌐 Website: [www.mississaugaautogroup.com](http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com)</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong>🔥 Don’t Miss Out! </strong></p><p><strong>This dependable and clean 2008 Honda Civic DX Manual won’t last long.  </strong></p><p><strong>📅 Book your test drive today!</strong></p>

2008 Honda Civic

271,786 KM

$3,999

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic

DX

12406854

2008 Honda Civic

DX

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
271,786KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2HGFA15248H120125

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 271,786 KM

Packages

DX

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2008 Honda Civic