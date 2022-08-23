Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Honda Pilot

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,820

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Pilot

2008 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr VP

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr VP

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 8983321
  2. 8983321
  3. 8983321
  4. 8983321
  5. 8983321
  6. 8983321
  7. 8983321
  8. 8983321
  9. 8983321
  10. 8983321
  11. 8983321
  12. 8983321
  13. 8983321
  14. 8983321
  15. 8983321
  16. 8983321
  17. 8983321
  18. 8983321
  19. 8983321
  20. 8983321
  21. 8983321
  22. 8983321
  23. 8983321
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,820

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8983321
  • Stock #: 5FNYF18298B034108
  • VIN: 5FNYF18298B034108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5FNYF18298B034108
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

odometer in miles , 116000 miles.


SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!
2 MONTHS FREE WARRANTY FOR ENGINE!!! OR
EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.
EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. KEYLESS ENTRY. STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS,
THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.
PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.
GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.
NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.
COME FOR TEST DRIVE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE.
GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.
YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.
WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

2007 Chevrolet Equin...
 204,000 KM
$3,720 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Pilot 4WD...
 116,000 KM
$4,820 + tax & lic
2010 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 227,000 KM
$7,700 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory