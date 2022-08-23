2008 Honda Pilot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,820 + taxes & licensing 1 1 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8983321

8983321 Stock #: 5FNYF18298B034108

5FNYF18298B034108 VIN: 5FNYF18298B034108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Copper

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 5FNYF18298B034108

Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.