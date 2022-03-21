Menu
2008 Hyundai Sonata

0 KM

Details Description Features

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

GL

GL

Location

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8818184
  • Stock #: 2183
  • VIN: 5NPET46C08H397195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2183
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $210.00 VALUE

 

All vehicles are sold safety inspected with car proof report and a 'thank you'.

 

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player

