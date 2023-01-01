Menu
2008 Hyundai Sonata

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,620

+ tax & licensing
$3,620

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

2008 Hyundai Sonata

2008 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn V6 Auto

2008 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn V6 Auto

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,620

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9451591
  • Stock #: 5NPET46F78H325923
  • VIN: 5NPET46F78H325923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 5NPET46F78H325923
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ODOMETER IN MILES.


SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS. POWER SEATS


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


FINANCING AVAILABLE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
ABS Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

