Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Jeep Commander

222,745 KM

Details Features

$7,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,300

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Commander

2008 Jeep Commander

4WD 4DR Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Commander

4WD 4DR Sport

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 9501358
  2. 9501358
  3. 9501358
  4. 9501358
  5. 9501358
  6. 9501358
  7. 9501358
  8. 9501358
  9. 9501358
  10. 9501358
  11. 9501358
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,300

+ taxes & licensing

222,745KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9501358
  • Stock #: 17188D
  • VIN: 1J8HG48K08C180935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 222,745 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2006 Pontiac Vibe
107,240 KM
$7,933 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus RX 350
247,706 KM
$9,933 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 6 ...
 163,860 KM
$12,933 + tax & lic

Email Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory