Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

224,000 KM

Details Description

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

  1. 6306309
  2. 6306309
  3. 6306309
  4. 6306309
  5. 6306309
  6. 6306309
  7. 6306309
  8. 6306309
  9. 6306309
  10. 6306309
  11. 6306309
  12. 6306309
  13. 6306309
  14. 6306309
  15. 6306309
  16. 6306309
  17. 6306309
  18. 6306309
  19. 6306309
  20. 6306309
  21. 6306309
  22. 6306309
  23. 6306309
  24. 6306309
  25. 6306309
  26. 6306309
  27. 6306309
  28. 6306309
Contact Seller

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

224,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6306309
  • Stock #: 210608A (AS-IS)
  • VIN: 1J8HR48MX8C248184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 224,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!'' "This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Vehicle is not roadworthy and cannot be driven off premises. Towing to be arranged at buyer's expense. No warranty implied or promised.'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat

2007 Infiniti G35X B...
 136,103 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT...
 174,065 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Cobal...
 189,528 KM
$1,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

Call Dealer

905-278-XXXX

(click to show)

905-278-6181

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory