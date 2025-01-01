Menu
2008 Mazda CX-9

240,000 KM

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing
GT

12744180

GT

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Used
240,000KM
VIN JM3TB38A480159077

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. 

You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-279-9990

905-279-9990

2008 Mazda CX-9