2008 Mazda CX-9

261,223 KM

Details

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2008 Mazda CX-9

2008 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD /Leather heated seats/7 passenger/Fully loaded

2008 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD /Leather heated seats/7 passenger/Fully loaded

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

261,223KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8440386
  • Stock #: Cons261
  • VIN: JM3TB38A880158238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Mileage 261,223 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319* GT Model, AWD, Automatic, 7 Passengers, Navigation, Leather interior, Backup Camera, DVD, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Bose sound system, Alloy Wheels, , Cruise Control and More, Local Trade in CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2009 2007 2010 2011 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Infiniti QX60 Rogue Toyota Rav-4 Honda Cr-V Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX Acura RDX Mercedes ML350 Mercedes GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE LEXUS RX350 AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Bose Sound System
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
Curb Side Mirrors
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

