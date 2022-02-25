$6,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda CX-9
GT AWD /Leather heated seats/7 passenger/Fully loaded
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Mileage 261,223 KM
*(905)290-1319* GT Model, AWD, Automatic, 7 Passengers, Navigation, Leather interior, Backup Camera, DVD, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Bose sound system, Alloy Wheels, , Cruise Control and More, Local Trade in CARFAX,CARPROOF VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* Payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a ucda member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. All promotional items, such as the portable gps are subject to product availability and are available on advertised pricing only. We also offer our optional amazing certification package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, undercoating, all fluids top up, registration, detailed inspection (incl. non safety components), engine oil, exterior high speed buffing/waxing/touch ups, interior shampoo trunk & engine compartments, safety certificate cost, emission certificate cost and more. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. CERTIFICATION AND E-TESTING ARE AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2009 2007 2010 2011 2012 Nissan Pathfinder Infiniti QX60 Rogue Toyota Rav-4 Honda Cr-V Subaru Forester Lincoln MKX ACURA MDX Acura RDX Mercedes ML350 Mercedes GLK350 BMW X5 X3 BUICK ENCLAVE FORD EXPLORER FORD ESCAPE LEXUS RX350 AUDI Q7 Q5 INFINITI EX FX JX model see our website. Price plus applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details.
