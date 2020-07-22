Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

142,646 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS *Ltd Avail*

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS *Ltd Avail*

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2765 Derry Rd E Unit 103, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

142,646KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5609367
  Stock #: 128
  VIN: JM1BK32F081786538

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 142,646 KM

******2008 MAZDA 3 4DR SDN AUTO GS * LTD AVAIL******

   AUTOMATIC 4 CYL, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF .. 

*****CLEAN CARFAX AND NON ACCIDENTAL******

*****THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS CERTIFIED****

 *GREY  with BLACK  interior Power window ,Air conditioning...

KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER GROUP, AND MORE…….

***** Absolutely mint condition.*****

-------------------------------

 

**FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?  we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 142646 km!

 

*****PRICE-$ 4995  (CERTIFIED)*****CLEAN CARFAX ***NON-ACCIDENTAL*****

+ HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2765 DERRY ROAD EAST ,UNIT NO – 103 ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2765 Derry Rd E Unit 103, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

