Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

105,700 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ryder Motors Inc.

905-208-5000

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

ALLOY WHEELS,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,FOG LIGHTS,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

ALLOY WHEELS,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,FOG LIGHTS,CERTIFIED

Location

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

905-208-5000

  1. 8364540
  2. 8364540
  3. 8364540
  4. 8364540
  5. 8364540
  6. 8364540
  7. 8364540
  8. 8364540
  9. 8364540
  10. 8364540
  11. 8364540
  12. 8364540
  13. 8364540
  14. 8364540
  15. 8364540
  16. 8364540
  17. 8364540
  18. 8364540
  19. 8364540
  20. 8364540
  21. 8364540
  22. 8364540
  23. 8364540
  24. 8364540
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8364540
  • Stock #: 191
  • VIN: JM1BK323481784264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 191
  • Mileage 105,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 MAZDA 3 ,COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFIED AND WITH VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH NO EXTRA CHARGE. 


*** SUNROOF***


*** FOG LIGHTS***


***ALLOY WHEELS**


***HEATED SEATS***


 EQUIPPED WITH ALLOY WHEELS,FOG LIGHTS,SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUX, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONER,AUX CONNECTION, CD PLAYER, RADIO, AND MANY MORE ADVANCED FEATURES. 


 **EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE. 


PLEASE CALL IRFAN AT 905 208 5000 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE OR BOOK A APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. THANK YOU 


 RYDER MOTORS 


 PHONE 905 208 5000 


 RYDERMOTORS@GMAIL.COM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Sunroof/Moonroof
ABS Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ryder Motors Inc.

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 AL...
 105,700 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota RAV4 LIM...
 219,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Camry SE...
 124,000 KM
$23,850 + tax & lic

Email Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

Ryder Motors Inc.

1000 Dundas St E #104, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

905-208-XXXX

(click to show)

905-208-5000

Quick Links
Directions Inventory