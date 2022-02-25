$3,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Automatic/All Power/Keyless
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
$3,998
- Listing ID: 8383140
- Stock #: 6482
- VIN: JM1BK32F281110081
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,500 KM
Vehicle Description
*905-290-1319* TEXT 289-203-9541 - CHAT HTTPS://GOO.GL/H3ROAU
Automatic, Alloys , CD/Radio, All Power Options,
Air Conditioning Power Lock Power Windows, and more. *CARFAX, VERIFIED
Available Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality pre-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A carproof history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We sell newer models, This vehicle came to us as a trade in, When Vehicle offered for sell AS IS OMVIC Wants us to add this Clause This vehicle is sold As Is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transport and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. Previous Owner bought new vehicle from us and was using for everyday commuting. Vehicle is in running condition. TAGS: 2011 2010 2009 2007 GX GT MAZDA3 EX Civic Sport Subaru
Impreza, Mitsubishi lancer, chevy cruze, mazda3, accord, toyota
corolla.
Vehicle Features
