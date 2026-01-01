$18,000+ taxes & licensing
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
4dr Sdn 5.5L V12 RWD
2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
4dr Sdn 5.5L V12 RWD
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,519 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Mercedes-Benz S600 V12 – Ultimate Luxury & Power
ONLY $18,000 + TAX
⚫ Black on Black | 160,000 KMs
Freshly inspected by Mercedes-Benz Canada, well serviced, and ready to go!
Experience elite-level luxury with this 2008 Mercedes-Benz S600 — a true flagship sedan powered by a handcrafted twin-turbo V12. Built for those who demand comfort, performance, and prestige without the six-figure price tag.
✨ Highlights:
✔ 5.5L Twin-Turbo V12 – 510 HP / 612 lb-ft Torque
✔ Smooth & Effortless Rear-Wheel Drive
✔ Premium Black Leather Interior
✔ Active Body Control Suspension
✔ Multi-Contour Massage Seats
✔ Fully Loaded Top-Tier S-Class
✔ Well Maintained & Recently Inspected
✔ Incredible Value – Priced to Sell
💳 FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTION AVAILABLE – ALL CREDIT APPROVED
🛡 Warranty & GAP Insurance Available (Additional Charges)
🛠 Safety Certification Available (Additional Charges)
📍 Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga
📞 905-808-1198
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.com
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