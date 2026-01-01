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<p class=isSelectedEnd>2008 Mercedes-Benz S600 V12 – Ultimate Luxury & Power<br>ONLY $18,000 + TAX<br>⚫ Black on Black | 160,000 KMs</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Freshly inspected by Mercedes-Benz Canada, well serviced, and ready to go!</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Experience elite-level luxury with this 2008 Mercedes-Benz S600 — a true flagship sedan powered by a handcrafted twin-turbo V12. Built for those who demand comfort, performance, and prestige without the six-figure price tag.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✨ Highlights:<br>✔ 5.5L Twin-Turbo V12 – 510 HP / 612 lb-ft Torque<br>✔ Smooth & Effortless Rear-Wheel Drive<br>✔ Premium Black Leather Interior<br>✔ Active Body Control Suspension<br>✔ Multi-Contour Massage Seats<br>✔ Fully Loaded Top-Tier S-Class<br>✔ Well Maintained & Recently Inspected<br>✔ Incredible Value – Priced to Sell</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>💳 FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTION AVAILABLE – ALL CREDIT APPROVED<br>🛡 Warranty & GAP Insurance Available (Additional Charges)<br>🛠 Safety Certification Available (Additional Charges)</p><p>📍 Mississauga Auto Group<br>2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga<br>📞 905-808-1198<br>🌐 <a href=http://www.mississaugaautogroup.com/>www.mississaugaautogroup.com</a></p>

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

161,519 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4dr Sdn 5.5L V12 RWD

Watch This Vehicle
14030250.808669011?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=33498

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

4dr Sdn 5.5L V12 RWD

Location

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,519KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDNG76X48A166404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,519 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Mercedes-Benz S600 V12 – Ultimate Luxury & Power
ONLY $18,000 + TAX
⚫ Black on Black | 160,000 KMs

Freshly inspected by Mercedes-Benz Canada, well serviced, and ready to go!

Experience elite-level luxury with this 2008 Mercedes-Benz S600 — a true flagship sedan powered by a handcrafted twin-turbo V12. Built for those who demand comfort, performance, and prestige without the six-figure price tag.

✨ Highlights:
✔ 5.5L Twin-Turbo V12 – 510 HP / 612 lb-ft Torque
✔ Smooth & Effortless Rear-Wheel Drive
✔ Premium Black Leather Interior
✔ Active Body Control Suspension
✔ Multi-Contour Massage Seats
✔ Fully Loaded Top-Tier S-Class
✔ Well Maintained & Recently Inspected
✔ Incredible Value – Priced to Sell

💳 FLEXIBLE PAYMENT OPTION AVAILABLE – ALL CREDIT APPROVED
🛡 Warranty & GAP Insurance Available (Additional Charges)
🛠 Safety Certification Available (Additional Charges)

📍 Mississauga Auto Group
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11 & 12, Mississauga
📞 905-808-1198
🌐 www.mississaugaautogroup.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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(905) 808 1198

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$18,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

(905) 808 1198

2008 Mercedes-Benz S-Class