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<p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>2008 Mercedes-Benz S600 V12 RWD</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em>160,000 KM | Black on Black | Well Serviced | Recently Inspected by Mercedes-Benz Canada</em></span></p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>🚀 Performance & Prestige</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>5.5L Twin-Turbo V12 Engine – 510 HP / 612 lb-ft Torque<br>5-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth, effortless power delivery<br>Rear-Wheel Drive – Classic luxury driving dynamics<br>Hand-Built M275 Engine – Elite engineering<br>Active Body Control (ABC) Suspension – Unmatched ride comfort & stability<br>Flagship S-Class Performance – Power meets refinement</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Whether youre cruising the highway or arriving in style, this S600 delivers a quiet, commanding, and ultra-smooth driving experience.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd> </p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>🛋 Luxury Interior & Features</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Premium Black Leather Interior – Timeless executive spec<br>Multi-Contour Massage Seats (Front & Rear)<br>Heated & Ventilated Seats<br>Power Adjustable Seats with Memory<br>Rear Executive Seating Comfort<br>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control<br>Power Sunroof<br>Soft-Close Doors & Power Trunk<br>Premium Harman Kardon Sound System<br>Spacious Long Wheelbase Cabin – Exceptional rear legroom</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>This S600 defines top-tier luxury with features and comfort that rival ultra-high-end vehicles.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd> </p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>📱 Technology & Safety</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Navigation System<br>Backup Camera<br>Parking Sensors<br>Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Night View Assist<br>Bluetooth Connectivity<br>Keyless Entry & Push Start<br>Traction & Stability Control<br>ABS Brakes<br>Multiple Airbags<br>Advanced Mercedes-Benz Safety Engineering</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>Drive with confidence backed by flagship-level innovation and safety.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd> </p><p class=isSelectedEnd><strong>💰 Pricing & Financing</strong></p><p class=isSelectedEnd>$18,000 + Tax & License</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>✔ Well Serviced & Maintained<br>✔ Recently Inspected by Mercedes-Benz Canada<br>✔ Clean Title<br>✔ Extended Warranty Options Available<br>✔ Flexible Financing Options Available<br>✔ Safety Certification Available</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>This is one of the most affordable V12 luxury sedans on the market — offering unmatched performance, comfort, and prestige for the price.</p><p class=isSelectedEnd>📍 Sold by:<br><strong><em>Saifi Motors</em></strong><br><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12</span></em><br><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1</span></em></p><p>📞 Call or Text: 416-816-2325<br>🌐 Website: <a href=http://www.saifimotors.ca/>www.saifimotors.ca</a><br>📧 Email: <a href=mailto:saifimotorsinc@gmail.com>saifimotorsinc@gmail.com</a></p>

2008 Mercedes-Benz S600

161,500 KM

Details Description Features

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mercedes-Benz S600

V12 RWD LWB

Watch This Vehicle
14030253

2008 Mercedes-Benz S600

V12 RWD LWB

Location

Saifi Motors

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

416-816-2325

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,500KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Mercedes-Benz S600 V12 RWD

160,000 KM | Black on Black | Well Serviced | Recently Inspected by Mercedes-Benz Canada

🚀 Performance & Prestige

5.5L Twin-Turbo V12 Engine – 510 HP / 612 lb-ft Torque
5-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth, effortless power delivery
Rear-Wheel Drive – Classic luxury driving dynamics
Hand-Built M275 Engine – Elite engineering
Active Body Control (ABC) Suspension – Unmatched ride comfort & stability
Flagship S-Class Performance – Power meets refinement

Whether you're cruising the highway or arriving in style, this S600 delivers a quiet, commanding, and ultra-smooth driving experience.

 

🛋 Luxury Interior & Features

Premium Black Leather Interior – Timeless executive spec
Multi-Contour Massage Seats (Front & Rear)
Heated & Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seats with Memory
Rear Executive Seating Comfort
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Sunroof
Soft-Close Doors & Power Trunk
Premium Harman Kardon Sound System
Spacious Long Wheelbase Cabin – Exceptional rear legroom

This S600 defines top-tier luxury with features and comfort that rival ultra-high-end vehicles.

 

📱 Technology & Safety

Navigation System
Backup Camera
Parking Sensors
Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control
Night View Assist
Bluetooth Connectivity
Keyless Entry & Push Start
Traction & Stability Control
ABS Brakes
Multiple Airbags
Advanced Mercedes-Benz Safety Engineering

Drive with confidence backed by flagship-level innovation and safety.

 

💰 Pricing & Financing

$18,000 + Tax & License

✔ Well Serviced & Maintained
✔ Recently Inspected by Mercedes-Benz Canada
✔ Clean Title
✔ Extended Warranty Options Available
✔ Flexible Financing Options Available
✔ Safety Certification Available

This is one of the most affordable V12 luxury sedans on the market — offering unmatched performance, comfort, and prestige for the price.

📍 Sold by:
Saifi Motors
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

📞 Call or Text: 416-816-2325
🌐 Website: www.saifimotors.ca
📧 Email: saifimotorsinc@gmail.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Saifi Motors

2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
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$18,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Saifi Motors

416-816-2325

2008 Mercedes-Benz S600