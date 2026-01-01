$18,000+ taxes & licensing
2008 Mercedes-Benz S600
V12 RWD LWB
2008 Mercedes-Benz S600
V12 RWD LWB
Location
Saifi Motors
2666 Royal Windsor Dr Unit 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
416-816-2325
Certified
$18,000
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Mercedes-Benz S600 V12 RWD
160,000 KM | Black on Black | Well Serviced | Recently Inspected by Mercedes-Benz Canada
🚀 Performance & Prestige
5.5L Twin-Turbo V12 Engine – 510 HP / 612 lb-ft Torque
5-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth, effortless power delivery
Rear-Wheel Drive – Classic luxury driving dynamics
Hand-Built M275 Engine – Elite engineering
Active Body Control (ABC) Suspension – Unmatched ride comfort & stability
Flagship S-Class Performance – Power meets refinement
Whether you're cruising the highway or arriving in style, this S600 delivers a quiet, commanding, and ultra-smooth driving experience.
🛋 Luxury Interior & Features
Premium Black Leather Interior – Timeless executive spec
Multi-Contour Massage Seats (Front & Rear)
Heated & Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seats with Memory
Rear Executive Seating Comfort
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Power Sunroof
Soft-Close Doors & Power Trunk
Premium Harman Kardon Sound System
Spacious Long Wheelbase Cabin – Exceptional rear legroom
This S600 defines top-tier luxury with features and comfort that rival ultra-high-end vehicles.
📱 Technology & Safety
Navigation System
Backup Camera
Parking Sensors
Distronic Plus Adaptive Cruise Control
Night View Assist
Bluetooth Connectivity
Keyless Entry & Push Start
Traction & Stability Control
ABS Brakes
Multiple Airbags
Advanced Mercedes-Benz Safety Engineering
Drive with confidence backed by flagship-level innovation and safety.
💰 Pricing & Financing
$18,000 + Tax & License
✔ Well Serviced & Maintained
✔ Recently Inspected by Mercedes-Benz Canada
✔ Clean Title
✔ Extended Warranty Options Available
✔ Flexible Financing Options Available
✔ Safety Certification Available
This is one of the most affordable V12 luxury sedans on the market — offering unmatched performance, comfort, and prestige for the price.
📍 Sold by:
Saifi Motors
2666 Royal Windsor Drive, Unit 11 & 12
Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
📞 Call or Text: 416-816-2325
🌐 Website: www.saifimotors.ca
📧 Email: saifimotorsinc@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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