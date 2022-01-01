2008 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 9 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8122892

8122892 Stock #: 2832

2832 VIN: 1N4AL24E68C271819

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages S Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Covers

