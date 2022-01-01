Menu
2008 Nissan Altima

98,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2.5 S

2008 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

98,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8122892
  • Stock #: 2832
  • VIN: 1N4AL24E68C271819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*******SERENA MOTORS LTD******* 

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2008 NISSAN ALTIMA COUPE 2.5 S AUTO
$7.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM 98.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*

*ONE OWNER*

*FULLY LOADED* 2.5L, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED POWER SEATS, AUTO AC, CRUISE CONTROL, MP3//AUX BOSE RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH PUSH START AND MORE...

*NO ACCIDENTS*  VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

