2008 Nissan Altima

211,102 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

2008 Nissan Altima

2008 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 2.5

2008 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 2.5

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

211,102KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9478824
  • Stock #: 2239
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E48C275162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2239
  • Mileage 211,102 KM

Vehicle Description

INCLUDES 2 FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR, A $150.00 VALUE


All vehicles are sold safety inspected, detailed, car proof report and a 'thank you'.


Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can also see every car for sale at www.alineusedcars.ca. You can reach us on our main line at 905-273-3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.


Amanda:  647-858-6288


Peter:  416-705-5866


3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga


www.alineusedcars.ca


905-273-3734

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

