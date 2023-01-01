2008 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495 + taxes & licensing 2 1 1 , 1 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9478824

9478824 Stock #: 2239

2239 VIN: 1N4AL21E48C275162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2239

Mileage 211,102 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat Safety ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.