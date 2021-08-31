2008 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 4 9 2 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7703716

7703716 Stock #: 2084

2084 VIN: 3N1AB61E08L750205

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2084

Mileage 202,492 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Engine Immobilizer Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.