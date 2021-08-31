Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Versa

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,695

+ taxes & licensing

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Versa

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Versa

1.8 S

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,695

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7803192
  • Stock #: 5330
  • VIN: 3n1bc13e98l386707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO , 4 CYL., 1.8 LT., GAS SAVER , ACCIDENT FREE . LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows , power door locks , power mirrors , a/c., cd., keyless entry , and more . Priced to sell . " CERTIFIED "  taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

2011 Volvo XC60 Leve...
 245,000 KM
$7,895 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Versa 1....
 167,000 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Soul 2U
 147,000 KM
$6,895 + tax & lic

Email E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Call Dealer

905-271-XXXX

(click to show)

905-271-9127

Quick Links
Directions Website