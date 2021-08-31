2008 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,695 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7803192

7803192 Stock #: 5330

5330 VIN: 3n1bc13e98l386707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Interior Air Conditioning Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.