Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Pontiac G6

207,703 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tabangi Motors

905-670-3738

Contact Seller
2008 Pontiac G6

2008 Pontiac G6

GT Leather Sunroof Heated Seats Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Pontiac G6

GT Leather Sunroof Heated Seats Remote Start

Location

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

905-670-3738

  1. 10083690
  2. 10083690
  3. 10083690
  4. 10083690
  5. 10083690
  6. 10083690
  7. 10083690
  8. 10083690
  9. 10083690
  10. 10083690
  11. 10083690
  12. 10083690
  13. 10083690
  14. 10083690
  15. 10083690
  16. 10083690
  17. 10083690
  18. 10083690
  19. 10083690
  20. 10083690
  21. 10083690
  22. 10083690
Contact Seller

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
207,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10083690
  • Stock #: 12235A
  • VIN: 1G2ZH57N384303782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12235A
  • Mileage 207,703 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2008 Pontiac G6 is for sale today in Mississauga.

-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

This sedan has 209,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Engine Start
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Electric rear window defogger
pwr trunk release
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
12V auxiliary pwr outlet
Rear cargo net
Electronic immobilizer

Seating

Leather Seats
60/40 split-folding rear seat-inc: outboard adjustable head restraints

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Halogen headlamps w/auto lamp control
Solar Ray tinted glass
Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)

Comfort

air

Convenience

cruise
tilt

Safety

Brake/transmission shift interlock
Front seat belt height adjusters
Rear lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)

Additional Features

Emergency trunk release handle
3.5L SFI VVT V6 ENGINE
Ride & handling suspension
Hydraulic pwr steering
Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tip
Dual black pwr manual folding mirrors
Flat blade speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
3-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel w/radio controls
Tilt adjustable telescopic steering column
200-watt 8-speaker high performance Monsoon sound system
Rear window grid antenna
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/shade extensions
3-point seat belts for all seating positions-inc: front seat pretensioners w/load limiters
Pwr driver seat height adjuster
Pwr windows w/driver-side express down, rear passenger lockout
Driver info system-inc: clock, external temp, oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre
Front centre console-inc: shift handle, parking brake, storage armrest, (2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, temp & fuel gauges
Lighting-inc: delayed entry w/theatre dimming, exit lighting
Side head curtain, dual stage front & side air bags w/passenger sensing system
AM / FM / CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tabangi Motors

2022 Mercedes-Benz G...
 45,679 KM
$51,995 + tax & lic
2022 BMW 3 Series 33...
 48,347 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A3 No Acci...
 43,399 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Email Tabangi Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors

Tabangi Motors

5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5

Call Dealer

905-670-XXXX

(click to show)

905-670-3738

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory