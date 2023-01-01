$3,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Pontiac G6
GT Leather Sunroof Heated Seats Remote Start
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
207,703KM
Used
- VIN: 1G2ZH57N384303782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 207,703 KM
Vehicle Description
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This sedan has 209,000 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Engine Start
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Electric rear window defogger
pwr trunk release
Front/rear carpeted floor mats
12V auxiliary pwr outlet
Rear cargo net
Electronic immobilizer
Seating
Leather Seats
60/40 split-folding rear seat-inc: outboard adjustable head restraints
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr front/rear disc brakes
Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Halogen headlamps w/auto lamp control
Solar Ray tinted glass
Front license plate mounting provisions (Included for vehicles shipped to BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, NU, ON)
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Safety
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Front seat belt height adjusters
Rear lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Additional Features
Emergency trunk release handle
3.5L SFI VVT V6 ENGINE
Ride & handling suspension
Hydraulic pwr steering
Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tip
Dual black pwr manual folding mirrors
Flat blade speed sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
3-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel w/radio controls
Tilt adjustable telescopic steering column
200-watt 8-speaker high performance Monsoon sound system
Rear window grid antenna
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/shade extensions
3-point seat belts for all seating positions-inc: front seat pretensioners w/load limiters
Pwr driver seat height adjuster
Pwr windows w/driver-side express down, rear passenger lockout
Driver info system-inc: clock, external temp, oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre
Front centre console-inc: shift handle, parking brake, storage armrest, (2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, temp & fuel gauges
Lighting-inc: delayed entry w/theatre dimming, exit lighting
Side head curtain, dual stage front & side air bags w/passenger sensing system
AM / FM / CD Player
