2008 Porsche Cayenne

196,171 KM

Details Description Features

$8,496

+ tax & licensing
$8,496

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

2008 Porsche Cayenne

2008 Porsche Cayenne

2008 Porsche Cayenne

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,496

+ taxes & licensing

196,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8874101
  • Stock #: J223078B
  • VIN: WP1AA29P48LA00864

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J223078B
  • Mileage 196,171 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! AWD, 3.2L, AUTO, P/GLASS ROOF, LEATHER, 20' WHEELS, PARK ASSIST, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS, AM/FM CD, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. And remember.....WE'LL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS !!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
CD Player
am/fm
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Premium Audio
Reverse Park Assist
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

