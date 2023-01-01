Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Saturn Astra

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,620

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,620

+ taxes & licensing

Gardiner Motors

647-354-5500

Contact Seller
2008 Saturn Astra

2008 Saturn Astra

FWD 5dr HB XE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Saturn Astra

FWD 5dr HB XE

Location

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

647-354-5500

  1. 9451585
  2. 9451585
  3. 9451585
  4. 9451585
  5. 9451585
  6. 9451585
  7. 9451585
  8. 9451585
  9. 9451585
  10. 9451585
  11. 9451585
  12. 9451585
  13. 9451585
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,620

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9451585
  • Stock #: W08AR671185083943
  • VIN: W08AR671185083943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W08AR671185083943
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY+CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!!!


EXTENDED WARRANTY FOR 2 YEARS WITH UNLIMITED KM FOR ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIAL, 4X4/AWD, TURBO, TOWING. FOR ONLY $250.


EXCELLENT CONDITION. LOADED WITH. POWER WINDOWS. POWER LOCKS.


THIS VEHICLE HAS FULL SAFETY FEATURES.


PET-FREE. DRIVES EXCELLENT. BEAUTIFUL SHAPE.


GUARANTEED UNBELIEVABLE PRICE.


NO DEALER OR ANY HIDDEN FEES AT ALL.


COME FOR TEST DRIVE.


FINANCING AVAILABLE.


GARDINER MOTORS 6455 MISSISSAUGA ROAD.


YOU CAN GET BRAND NEW TIRES HERE WITH 50% DISCOUNT.


WE ALSO SCRAP YOUR UNWANTED CARS

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gardiner Motors

2011 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 246,000 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 129,000 KM
$5,980 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 286,000 KM
$5,200 + tax & lic

Email Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

Gardiner Motors

6455 Mississauga Rd - Unit 2, Mississauga, ON L5N 1A8

Call Dealer

647-354-XXXX

(click to show)

647-354-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory