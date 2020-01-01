2008 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.5 LT., ALL WHEEL DRIVE , NON SMOKER , ACCIDENT FREE , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows power door locks , power mirrors , heated seats , alloy rims , tilt steering , cruise , a/c., cd. Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . !! CERTIFIED !! taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Steel Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Conventional Spare Tire

