Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Subaru Forester

X

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Subaru Forester

X

Location

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

905-271-9127

Contact Seller

$6,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 121,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4397160
  • Stock #: 5157
  • VIN: jf1sg63698h717894
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AUTO , 4 CYL., 2.5 LT., ALL WHEEL DRIVE , NON SMOKER , ACCIDENT FREE , LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT !! Power windows power door locks , power mirrors , heated seats , alloy rims , tilt steering , cruise , a/c., cd. Excellent condition in and out . Priced to sell . !! CERTIFIED !! taxes and licensing are extra . Call (905) 271-9127 , e.mail : e-zeewheels@rogers.com...www.e-zeewheels.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Steel Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

2010 GMC Terrain SLT-1
 236,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 104,000 KM
$10,800 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 97,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

E-Zee Wheels Auto Sales

825 Lakeshore Rd. East, Mississauga, ON L5E 1C9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-271-XXXX

(click to show)

905-271-9127

Send A Message