Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Subaru Impreza

169,500 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
2008 Subaru Impreza

2008 Subaru Impreza

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,ONE OWNER,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Subaru Impreza

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,ONE OWNER,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

169,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8148880
  • VIN: JF1GH62638H818143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 169,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 SUBURU IMPREZA, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER, HEATED SEATS, FOG LIGHTS

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission,Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper

Fog Light

Heated seats

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From HDO Cars Inc.

2008 Subaru Impreza ...
 169,500 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sportage ,A...
 158,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus Tita...
 146,000 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic

Email HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-857-XXXX

(click to show)

416-857-0095

Quick Links
Directions Inventory