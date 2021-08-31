Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

243,508 KM

Details Features

$3,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

905-848-3333

Contact Seller
2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX w/Lthr

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JLX w/Lthr

Location

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

905-848-3333

  1. 7626019
  2. 7626019
  3. 7626019
  4. 7626019
  5. 7626019
  6. 7626019
  7. 7626019
  8. 7626019
  9. 7626019
  10. 7626019
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,200

+ taxes & licensing

243,508KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7626019
  • Stock #: 16573D
  • VIN: JS3TD947884102844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16573D
  • Mileage 243,508 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Keyless Start
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

2012 Hyundai Veloster
 147,925 KM
$6,933 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 187,705 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Matrix X...
 297,870 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic

Email Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

Danny & Sons Auto Sales Ltd

1162 Dundas St West, Mississauga, ON L5C 1E1

Call Dealer

905-848-XXXX

(click to show)

905-848-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory