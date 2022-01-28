Menu
2008 Toyota Camry

229,673 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

2008 Toyota Camry

2008 Toyota Camry

SE - Leather - Sunroof - Alloys

2008 Toyota Camry

SE - Leather - Sunroof - Alloys

Location

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

229,673KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8259147
  Stock #: P22MA83T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P22MA83T
  • Mileage 229,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below. “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

