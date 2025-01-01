$5,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Toyota Matrix
XR No Accident Power Mirrors Power Windows Keyless Entry
2008 Toyota Matrix
XR No Accident Power Mirrors Power Windows Keyless Entry
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,252KM
VIN 2T1KR32EX8C690673
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16422A
- Mileage 178,252 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Toyota Matrix is fresh on our lot in Kitchener.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This sedan has 178,248 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 126HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
This sedan has 178,248 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 126HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Front & rear splash guards
Reflector style halogen headlamps
Flip-up rear hatch glass
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
Independent rear torsion beam suspension
HD battery
HD alternator
1.8L DOHC 16-valve VVT-i I4 engine
Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tailpipe
Front & rear stabilizer bars, gas filled shock absorbers, coil springs
Comfort
air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Interior
Tonneau Cover
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Rear seat heater ducts
Cargo area lamp
Side window defroster
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fabric door trim w/map pockets
Accessory pwr outlets
Assist grips
Front centre console w/armrest
Drivers seatback pocket
Electric rear window defroster w/timer
60/40 split fold-down rear cloth seat w/vertical headrest adjustment
Optitron electronic gauges
Metallic dash accents
Chrome interior trim
Coat hooks
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Cargo area tie down rings
Side & underneath storage area compartments
Instrumentation-inc: speedometer, tachometer, dual trip odometers, coolant temp, outside temp
Warnings-inc: front passenger seat belt, door ajar, headlamps on, low washer fluid, low engine oil, low fuel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags
All position 3-point lap/shoulder belts
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters w/B-pillar adjustment
Additional Features
AM / FM / CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury 7 Passenger No Accident Blind Spot Leather Panoramic Roof 198,978 KM $6,800 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited Carplay Heated Seats Leather Remote Start 174,883 KM $14,800 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Matrix XR No Accident Power Mirrors Power Windows Keyless Entry 178,252 KM $5,800 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$5,800
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2008 Toyota Matrix