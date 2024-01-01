$3,999+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Yaris
CE
Location
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
647-685-3345
Sale
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
192,000KM
VIN JTDJT923X85159887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*PRICED FIRM & COMPETITIVELY FOR QUICK SALE*
✅️ New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️ New Front & Rear Tires
✅️ New Cabin Filter
✅️ New Engine Air Filter
✅️ Professional Detailing
✅️ 6 Month Extended Warranty
Included in Certification for $999+hst
Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst
Vehicle Options:
•Keyless Entry
•Air Conditioning
•Power Windows
•Power Locks
Vehicle runs and drives. As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:
When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification , the ad must clearly state: “Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $999.”
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Komfort Motors
1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
