Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre><span style=font-size: 10pt;>MANUAL TRANSMISSION</span></pre><pre><span style=font-size: 10pt;><br></span></pre><pre><span style=font-size: 10pt;>WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;><br>(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣<br></span>John Taraboulsi<br>1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5<br>Mississauga, ON<br>Komfort Motors<br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>*201,000KM*</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>$2,299+HST/LICENSING</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>2008 TOYOTA YARIS 2 DOOR HATCHBACK<br><br></span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Front & Rear Brakes</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Front & Rear Tires</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Cabin Filter</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️New Engine Air Filter</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>✅️6 Month Extended Warranty<br></span></pre> <p> </p> <pre><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Included with optional certification for +$999+hst<br><br></span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>Optional Add-Ons:</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst</span><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst </span><br><br><span style=font-size: 10pt;>As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:</span><span style=font-size: 10pt;>When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”</span></pre>

2008 Toyota Yaris

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota Yaris

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Yaris

CE

Location

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5

647-685-3345

  1. 1728959249
  2. 1728959249
  3. 1728959249
  4. 1728959249
  5. 1728959249
  6. 1728959249
  7. 1728959249
  8. 1728959249
  9. 1728959249
  10. 1728959249
  11. 1728959249
  12. 1728959249
  13. 1728959249
  14. 1728959249
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$2,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDJT923X85140319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL TRANSMISSION
WWW.KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

(6️⃣4️⃣7️⃣)6️⃣8️⃣5️⃣-3️⃣3️⃣4️⃣5️⃣
John Taraboulsi
1849 Mattawa Ave L4X 1K5
Mississauga, ON
Komfort Motors

*201,000KM*

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

$2,299+HST/LICENSING

2008 TOYOTA YARIS 2 DOOR HATCHBACK

✅️New Front & Rear Brakes
✅️New Front & Rear Tires
✅️New Cabin Filter
✅️New Engine Air Filter
✅️6 Month Extended Warranty

 


Included with optional certification for +$999+hst

Optional Add-Ons:
•Professional Underbody Rustproof Available for $199+hst
•Full Detailing Cut & Polish + Interior Shampoo Available for $299+hst
•2 Year Extended Powertrain Warranty Available for $499+hst
•Silent Sentinel Anti-Theft Etching for $199+hst

As per OMVIC advertising guidelines:"When advertising a vehicle for a price that does not include safety certification,the ad must clearly state:“Vehicle is not drivable and not certified.Certification available for $999.”

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Komfort Motors

Used 2017 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Honda Civic Sport 180,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Mississauga, ON
2013 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 265,000 KM $2,899 + tax & lic
Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 323i for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 BMW 3 Series 323i 222,000 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Komfort Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

1849 Mattawa Ave D13, Mississauga, ON L4X 1K5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-685-XXXX

(click to show)

647-685-3345

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,299

+ taxes & licensing

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Yaris