***** SERENA MOTORS ***** 2008 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT 2.0T AUTO $6.995 + taxes & licensing *CERTIFIED* *NO ACCIDENTS* *97K* *LOADED* 2.0L TURBO, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, /AUX/XM/MP3 RADIO, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE… *NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU. SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA. NO HIDDEN FEES. WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA



Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Reading Lamps

Push Button Start

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels

Steel Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Premium Synthetic Seats

Conventional Spare Tire

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

