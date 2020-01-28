Menu
2008 Volkswagen Passat

TRANDLINE | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS

2008 Volkswagen Passat

TRANDLINE | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4532013
  • Stock #: 2223
  • VIN: WVWAK73C78E095457
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

***** SERENA MOTORS ***** 2008 VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT 2.0T AUTO $6.995 + taxes & licensing *CERTIFIED* *NO ACCIDENTS* *97K* *LOADED* 2.0L TURBO, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER  SEATS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, /AUX/XM/MP3 RADIO,  KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE… *NO ACCIDENTS*   VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU. SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA. NO HIDDEN FEES. WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Steel Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

