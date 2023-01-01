$9,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-857-0095
2009 Acura RDX
ALL WHEEL DRIVE,LEATHER,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTI
Location
HDO Cars Inc.
1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-857-0095
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10056432
- VIN: 5J8TB18299A801201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 ACURA RDX, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION
SUNROOF
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
PUSH BUTTON START
POWER SEATS , BOTH SIDES
Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper, Power Seats, USB
2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available
Financing Available !
Carfax report Available !
Call or Text : 416-857-0095
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.