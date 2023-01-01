Menu
Account
2009 Acura RDX

155,000 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2009 Acura RDX

2009 Acura RDX

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,LEATHER,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTI

2009 Acura RDX

ALL WHEEL DRIVE,LEATHER,SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTI

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 5J8TB18299A801201

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 155,000 KM

2009 ACURA RDX, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER, SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,CERTIFIED

ALL WHEEL DRIVE

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

SUNROOF

LEATHER

HEATED SEATS

PUSH BUTTON START

POWER SEATS , BOTH SIDES

Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper, Power Seats, USB

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

HDO Cars Inc.

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

