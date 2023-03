2009 Acura TL

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Tan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Phone audio controls Interior Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Electrochromic rearview mirror Rear Window Defroster coin holder dual cup holders Carpeted floor mats Immobilizer theft-deterrent system Maintenance minder Integrated rear glass antenna Overhead sunglass holder (2) 12V pwr outlets Front/rear map lights HomeLink universal garage door opener Adjustable rear headrests Pwr windows w/front auto-up/down Exterior temp indicator Remote trunk/fuel door release Multi-info display Tire pressure monitoring system w/location sensors Rear heater/air conditioning vents HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth wireless telephone interface Illuminated dual visor vanity mirrors User-programmable interior lighting Blue ambient interior lighting Driver & front passenger lower instument panel side pocket storage XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month free trial Convenience Roof Console (2) cupholders Mechanical Front/rear stabilizer bar 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD Front-wheel drive Independent multi-link rear suspension Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Independent double wishbone front suspension Vented front/solid rear pwr disc brakes Integrated dual-outlet exhaust with finishers 3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine Speed-sensing electric pwr steering Safety Rear 3-point seat belts Childproof rear door locks Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure (ACE) Driver & front passenger dual-stage dual-threshold airbags Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/front passenger occupant position detection system LATCH child seat mounting system Side curtain airbags w/rollover sensor Phosphorescent emergency trunk opener Impact-absorbing front/rear crumple zones Front height adjustable 3-point seat belts w/automatic tensioning system & dual stage load limiter Exterior Pwr moonroof w/tilt Front fog lights Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers Heat-rejecting green-tinted glass Auto-on/off high-intensity discharge (HID) headlights Body-coloured front splash guards Platinum plating front grille Acoustic front windshield Heated pwr mirrors w/memory P245/50VR17 all-season tires Additional Features Paddle Shifters grade logic control speed-sensitive volume control USB port key-off operation anti-theft feature Rear seat centre armrest w/locking trunk pass-through Dual zone/mode automatic climate control w/air filtration & humidity control 17 x 8 alloy wheels auto-open/close auto-reverse reverse gear tilt-down sliding shade integrated turn indicators Front centre console w/adjustable armrest -inc: dual-level storage compartment hidden sliding tray Tilt/telescoping steering wheel w/cruise 276-watt AM/FM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3/WMA changer -inc: Dolby Pro Logic II (8) speakers w/auxiliary input jack Lighting -inc: front footwell

