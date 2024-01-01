Menu
2009 AUDI Q7 QUATTRO LIMITED WITH ONLY 149K!! FULLY LOADED! 7-SEATER! DUO SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS! BOSE SOUND SYSTEM! LEATHER INTERIOR, ORIGINAL MATS! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS! EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED.

2009 Audi Q7

149,000 KM

$13,350

+ tax & licensing
2009 Audi Q7

Quattro 4dr 3.6L | Fully-Loaded! | 7-Seater! | Duo-Sunroof! !

2009 Audi Q7

Quattro 4dr 3.6L | Fully-Loaded! | 7-Seater! | Duo-Sunroof! !

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

$13,350

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,000KM
VIN WA1AY64L89D010568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
rear window defogger
CENTRE CONSOLE
coin holder
Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Electronic cruise control
Velour carpeting
Manual tilt/telescopic steering column
MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
(4) bottle holders
Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(4) assist handles w/slow retraction
Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console

Exterior

Rear Wiper
Privacy Glass
Chrome window trim
Heated washer nozzles
Chrome Roof Rails
Front/rear fog lights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER
Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
Prewiring for satellite radio

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
5-MPH front/rear bumpers
Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection

Mechanical

4-wheel vented disc brakes
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Tool kit in spare wheel well
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Hydraulic brake assist
Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering

Powertrain

engine & fuel pump shut off

Comfort

Dual zone automatic climate control-inc: (7) temp sensors

Additional Features

Coolant Temp Gauge
Adjustable Head Restraints
speedometer
pinch protection
pretensioners
Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers
reinforced bumpers
rigid occupant cell
fuel gauge
pwr retention
Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking
interior lighting on
hazard warning lights on
door panels
4-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
5-passenger seating capacity
Remote tailgate release in driver door
Rear folding centre armrest-inc: integrated cupholders
Black air vents
Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)-inc: 2nd & 3rd row
Dynamic Shift Program (DSP)
3.6L DOHC 24-valve FSI direct-injection V6 engine
occupant detection
front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts
front belt force limiters
higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
1-touch up/down at all locations
illuminated driver switch
drink cooling air conditioning
passenger footwell net
tray under passenger seat
storage in all doors
perimeter lights
sun & pressure sensors
Front 2-stage airbags-inc: dual-threshold deployment
Seat belts-inc: 3-point
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors-inc: RH convex
LED-based embedded turn signals
Front wipers-inc: rain sensor
Heated front seats-inc: 12-way pwr driver seat
Backlit instrumentation-inc: clock
Pwr windows-inc: 2-stage button
Illuminated pwr glovebox-inc: valet lockout
Aluminum trim-inc: beltline
Storage-inc: front seatback net pockets
6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission-inc: OD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
$13,350

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

2009 Audi Q7