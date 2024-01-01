$13,350+ tax & licensing
2009 Audi Q7
Quattro 4dr 3.6L | Fully-Loaded! | 7-Seater! | Duo-Sunroof! !
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
416-505-3554
$13,350
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 AUDI Q7 QUATTRO LIMITED WITH ONLY 149K!! FULLY LOADED! 7-SEATER! DUO SUN-ROOF! HEATED SEATS! BOSE SOUND SYSTEM! LEATHER INTERIOR, ORIGINAL MATS! POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, XM SAT. RADIO, BLUETOOTH, AUX, USB, KEY-LESS ENTRY, ONTARIO VEHICLE, ONTARIO (NORMAL) WITH NO ACCIDENTS! EXCELLENT CONDITION, BRAND-NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! FULLY CERTIFIED. CALL AT 647-720-6145 VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM RAHMAN MOTORS 1000 DUNDAS ST EAST. MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8 **PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
