$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2009 Audi Q7
2009 Audi Q7
Technik Backup Camera Panoramic Roof Navigation Bose
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
231,110KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9583363
- Stock #: 11839A
- VIN: WA1AV64L89D016847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11839A
- Mileage 231,110 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers
Welcome. This 2009 Audi Q7 is for sale today in Mississauga.
This SUV has 232,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 350HP 4.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
Privacy Glass
Chrome window trim
Chrome Roof Rails
Front/rear fog lights
Panoramic Roof
air
HomeLink transceiver in overhead console
rear window defogger
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
coin holder
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Electronic cruise control
(4) bottle holders
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
WOOD SHIFT KNOB
5-MPH front/rear bumpers
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection
Audi side assist
Hydraulic brake assist
4-wheel vented disc brakes
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Tool kit in spare wheel well
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
6-step heated rear seats
4-spoke leather-wrapped heated multi-function steering wheel
MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(4) assist handles w/slow retraction
Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)-inc: 2nd & 3rd row
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto-entry feature
Universal phone preparation w/Bluetooth technology
Aluminum air vents
"Fresco" carpet w/multi-colour scheme
Power Tilt Wheel
Front wipers-inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
Backlit instrumentation-inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge
Illuminated pwr glovebox-inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning
Pwr windows-inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch
Storage-inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors
6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission-inc: OD, dynamic shift program (DSP)
Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
Front 2-stage airbags-inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection
Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell
Seat belts-inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters
AM / FM / CD Player
Audi parking system-inc: rearview camera
Audi map-based DVD navigation system-inc: voice recognition
Audi music interface w/iPod interface
Manual side & rear window sunshades
Body-colour auto-dimming folding pwr mirrors-inc: 2-position memory, RH convex, LED-based embedded turn signals, perimeter lights
Centre overhead console-inc: sunglass holder, front/rear sunroof controls
Driver info display-inc: 8-colour display, 5-function trip computer, outside temp, auto check system, speed warning device, telephone, radio, navigation, telematics, pictogram display
4.2L DOHC 40-valve FSI direct-injection V8 engine
12-way heated pwr front seats-inc: 2-position driver memory, 4-way pwr lumbar, adjustable head restraints
Wood trim-inc: beltline, centre console, door panels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5