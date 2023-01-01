2009 Audi Q7

$8,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 1 , 1 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9583363

Stock #: 11839A

VIN: WA1AV64L89D016847

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11839A

Mileage 231,110 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Wiper Privacy Glass Chrome window trim Chrome Roof Rails Front/rear fog lights Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air HomeLink transceiver in overhead console Interior rear window defogger Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS coin holder Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Electronic cruise control (4) bottle holders Media / Nav / Comm SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Trim WOOD SHIFT KNOB 5-MPH front/rear bumpers Safety Child safety rear door locks Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags Front/rear side curtain airbags-inc: 3rd row protection Audi side assist Hydraulic brake assist Mechanical 4-wheel vented disc brakes quattro permanent all-wheel drive system Tool kit in spare wheel well Torsen torque sensing centre differential Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA TRI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator 6-step heated rear seats 4-spoke leather-wrapped heated multi-function steering wheel MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors (4) assist handles w/slow retraction Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH)-inc: 2nd & 3rd row Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto-entry feature Universal phone preparation w/Bluetooth technology Aluminum air vents "Fresco" carpet w/multi-colour scheme Power Tilt Wheel Front wipers-inc: rain sensor, heated washer nozzles, higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing Backlit instrumentation-inc: clock, tachometer, speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temp gauge Illuminated pwr glovebox-inc: valet lockout, drink cooling air conditioning Pwr windows-inc: 2-stage button, pwr retention, pinch protection, 1-touch up/down at all locations, illuminated driver switch Storage-inc: front seatback net pockets, passenger footwell net, tray under passenger seat, storage in all doors 6-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission-inc: OD, dynamic shift program (DSP) Hypoid gear front/rear differentials Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering Crash sensor system-inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off Front 2-stage airbags-inc: dual-threshold deployment, occupant detection Impact protection-inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell Seat belts-inc: 3-point, pretensioners, front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts, front belt force limiters AM / FM / CD Player Audi parking system-inc: rearview camera Audi map-based DVD navigation system-inc: voice recognition Audi music interface w/iPod interface Manual side & rear window sunshades Body-colour auto-dimming folding pwr mirrors-inc: 2-position memory, RH convex, LED-based embedded turn signals, perimeter lights Centre overhead console-inc: sunglass holder, front/rear sunroof controls Driver info display-inc: 8-colour display, 5-function trip computer, outside temp, auto check system, speed warning device, telephone, radio, navigation, telematics, pictogram display 4.2L DOHC 40-valve FSI direct-injection V8 engine 12-way heated pwr front seats-inc: 2-position driver memory, 4-way pwr lumbar, adjustable head restraints Wood trim-inc: beltline, centre console, door panels

