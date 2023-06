2009 Audi S5

$15,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 4 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10082991

10082991 Stock #: 021412

021412 VIN: WAURV68T79A021412

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 142,400 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Illuminated Vanity Mirrors glove box Front/rear floor mats ashtray Luggage compartment light 3-zone automatic climate control Pwr windows w/1-touch up & down 60/40 split rear seat w/headrests (2) centre console cupholders (2) centre console 12-volt outlets Adjustable centre armrest w/storage Tilt & telescopic manually adjustable steering column Glasses compartment above rearview mirror Safety Side Curtain Airbags Rear armrest w/first aid kit LATCH system for outboard rear seats 2-stage adaptive front airbags-inc: seat position detection & occupant classification system Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna aux input jack SD memory card slot Exterior Front fog lamps COMPACT SPARE Tilting glass panel roof w/manually adjustable sunshade Mechanical quattro permanent all-wheel drive system Tool kit in spare wheel well 5-link front suspension Self-locking centre differential Electronically controlled speed sensitive Servotronic pwr steering Independent rear suspension w/anti-dive compensation Additional Features coolant temp speedometer RDS force limiters fuel level memory lighter Heated windshield variable washer nozzles Rear trunk integrated spoiler 3-spoke leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel w/steering wheel audio controls Aluminum door sills w/S5 badging Rear windows defroster Automatic bi-xenon headlamps w/headlight washers 4.2L DOHC FSI V8 engine 19 double 5-spoke cast alloy wheels 255/35R19 high performance tires Bang & Olufsen premium sound system w/505-watt amp & (14) speakers colour driver info system Autodimming interior mirror w/compass 2-position memory 3-point seat belts at all seating positions w/front tensioners Heated pwr folding body colour autodimming pwr mirrors-inc: LED turn indicators Pwr front heated sport seats w/4-way lumbar adjustment side bolsters Instrument panel-inc: tachometer various warning lights AM/FM/6-CD changer/Sirius/MP3 stereo-inc: 6.5 inch display MMI control logic GALA volume control Brushed aluminum inlays on door beltline rear seat beltline centre shift surround Interior lighting-inc: front map lights overhead console w/fade-in/fade-out feature

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.