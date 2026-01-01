2009 Audi TT

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr>*LISTED PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE REBATE DISCOUNT.</p><p dir=ltr>CASH PRICE MAY VARY. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.</p><p><strong> </strong></p><p dir=ltr>AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at </p><p dir=ltr>reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.</p><p dir=ltr>Additional charges may apply. Ask your finance manager for more details. </p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>FINANCING: Good credit? Bad Credit? No Credit?  Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections?  We provide the best Approval rates with over 30 years of finance experience and offer the best credit rebuilding programs, to help you start rebuilding your credit today. Allow our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved today!</p><p dir=ltr> </p><p dir=ltr>You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990</p><p> </p>

2009 Audi TT

106,100 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Audi TT

2DR CPE AT 2.0T QUATTRO | CLEAN TITLE| CLEAN CAR|

Watch This Vehicle
13500689

2009 Audi TT

2DR CPE AT 2.0T QUATTRO | CLEAN TITLE| CLEAN CAR|

Location

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2

905-279-9990

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,100KM
VIN TRUDF38J091031843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1734
  • Mileage 106,100 KM

Vehicle Description

*LISTED PRICE INCLUDES $1000 FINANCE REBATE DISCOUNT.

CASH PRICE MAY VARY. CALL FOR MORE INFORMATION.

 

AutoCity Sales is family owned with over 30 years of combined Finance experience and are a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our priority is not only to provide you with the best price, but more importantly, a quality and  reliable vehicle, while maintaining the best customer service. Visit us at 260 Dundas Street West, Mississauga, ON! Call us at 905-279-9990 or email us at 

reception@auto9k.ca to book an appointment or speak to a Sales Representative today! 

 

CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by an AutoCity trusted mechanic! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $999 on qualified units (Certification is not available on unqualified units. Please ask your sales representative for more details). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.

 

PRICE: We believe all customers deserve to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through stressful negotiations. We pride ourselves on providing a comfortable, hassle free environment, while monitoring the market and adjusting our prices daily to maintain the best price possible. No haggle pricing. No pressure. 

 

WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.

Additional charges may apply. Ask your finance manager for more details. 

 

FINANCING: Good credit? Bad Credit? No Credit?  Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections?  We provide the best Approval rates with over 30 years of finance experience and offer the best credit rebuilding programs, to help you start rebuilding your credit today. Allow our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved today!

 

You can visit us in person at 260 Dundas Street West in Mississauga. Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information please call us at (905) 279-9990

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTOCITY

Used 2022 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive | CLEAN CARFAX | NO ACCIDENTS | for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive | CLEAN CARFAX | NO ACCIDENTS | 96,474 KM $28,333 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Camry | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX |  for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Toyota Camry | NO ACCIDENT | CLEAN CARFAX |  106,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 KURO AWD | CLEAN TITLE | CLEAR CAR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 KURO AWD | CLEAN TITLE | CLEAR CAR 79,888 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email AUTOCITY

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AUTOCITY

AUTOCITY

260 Dundas St W, Mississauga, ON L5B 1J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-279-XXXX

(click to show)

905-279-9990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTOCITY

905-279-9990

2009 Audi TT