2009 Audi TT

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 125,503 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Floor Mats Brushed aluminum trim Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Seating Leather Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Safety 3-Point Rear Seat Belts Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH) Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags Side intrusion door beams Front knee airbags Mechanical Tool Kit quattro permanent all-wheel drive system Chrome Exhaust Tips Hill hold assist Comfort air Convenience cruise tilt Additional Features BACK UP SENSORS Side turn indicator lights Anti-theft vehicle alarm system Premium audio system HomeLink Remote Transmitter Ashtray & lighter Heated windshield washer nozzles Tire mobility system Pwr folding top Automatic retractable rear spoiler w/manual adjustment Coming & leaving home function Heated pwr body colour folding mirrors w/LED turn indicators Intermittent windshield wipers w/rain sensor Automatic retractable wind deflector Load through facility w/removable ski bag Fresco carpet Manually adjustable tilt/telescopic steering column Remote trunk release w/"soft touch" opening Rear window defogger w/automatic timed shut off Illuminated glove box w/sunglasses holder (2) assist handles w/slow release feature Removable rear hat shelf Rollover bars Front dual-threshold airbags Aluminum fuel filler door & door sill trim Dual chrome-tipped exhaust pipes Cargo area-inc: illumination, (4) hooks, removable cover Centre console-inc: (2) cupholders, storage area McPherson front suspension w/aluminum subframe Servotronic electromechanical pwr steering w/speed-dependent pwr assistance 3-point front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, force limiters Crash sensor-inc: doors unlock, battery disconnect, fuel shut off AM / FM / CD Player Single-frame high gloss black grille 3.2L MPI V6 engine 4-link rear suspension Pwr windows w/one touch up & down, pinch protection Backlit instrument cluster w/auto brightness control -inc: tachometer w/digital clock & date, coolant temperature gauge, fuel gauge, electronic speedometer w/digital odometer, various additional warning lights Fade-in/fade-out interior light w/time delay, front reading lights 380 amp battery Lightweight Audi space frame Pwr vented disc brakes-inc: dual circuit brake system, hydraulic brake assistant Bi-xenon adaptive headlights -inc: chrome look headlight design trims, black rear light inserts Auto-dimming rearview mirror-inc: compass

