2009 Audi TT
Convertible No Accident Red Interior Heated Seats Bose Audio
Location
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
125,503KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9362755
- Stock #: 11690A
- VIN: TRURD38J191021284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 125,503 KM
Vehicle Description
This convertible has 125,503 km. It's silver in color. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
-PUBLIC OFFER BEFORE WHOLESALE These vehicles fall outside our parameters for retail. A diamond in the rough, these offerings tend to be higher mileage older model years or may require some mechanical work to pass safety Sold as is without warranty What you see is what you pay plus tax Available for a limited time. See disclaimer below.
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Floor Mats
Brushed aluminum trim
Front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
3-Point Rear Seat Belts
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Side intrusion door beams
Front knee airbags
Tool Kit
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Chrome Exhaust Tips
Hill hold assist
air
cruise
tilt
BACK UP SENSORS
Side turn indicator lights
Anti-theft vehicle alarm system
Premium audio system
HomeLink Remote Transmitter
Ashtray & lighter
Heated windshield washer nozzles
Tire mobility system
Pwr folding top
Automatic retractable rear spoiler w/manual adjustment
Coming & leaving home function
Heated pwr body colour folding mirrors w/LED turn indicators
Intermittent windshield wipers w/rain sensor
Automatic retractable wind deflector
Load through facility w/removable ski bag
Fresco carpet
Manually adjustable tilt/telescopic steering column
Remote trunk release w/"soft touch" opening
Rear window defogger w/automatic timed shut off
Illuminated glove box w/sunglasses holder
(2) assist handles w/slow release feature
Removable rear hat shelf
Rollover bars
Front dual-threshold airbags
Aluminum fuel filler door & door sill trim
Dual chrome-tipped exhaust pipes
Cargo area-inc: illumination, (4) hooks, removable cover
Centre console-inc: (2) cupholders, storage area
McPherson front suspension w/aluminum subframe
Servotronic electromechanical pwr steering w/speed-dependent pwr assistance
3-point front seat belts-inc: pretensioners, force limiters
Crash sensor-inc: doors unlock, battery disconnect, fuel shut off
AM / FM / CD Player
Single-frame high gloss black grille
3.2L MPI V6 engine
4-link rear suspension
Pwr windows w/one touch up & down, pinch protection
Backlit instrument cluster w/auto brightness control -inc: tachometer w/digital clock & date, coolant temperature gauge, fuel gauge, electronic speedometer w/digital odometer, various additional warning lights
Fade-in/fade-out interior light w/time delay, front reading lights
380 amp battery
Lightweight Audi space frame
Pwr vented disc brakes-inc: dual circuit brake system, hydraulic brake assistant
Bi-xenon adaptive headlights -inc: chrome look headlight design trims, black rear light inserts
Auto-dimming rearview mirror-inc: compass
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
