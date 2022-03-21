$9,995+ tax & licensing
905-273-9739
2009 BMW 3 Series
AUTO | XDRIVE | BLUETOOTH | HTD SEATS | NO ACCID.
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
- Listing ID: 8870597
- Stock #: 2933
- VIN: WBAWC33539P470146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 BMW 328i XDRIVE COUPE AUTO
$9.995 + taxes & licensing
*KM: 172.000*
*CERTIFIED*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*FULLY LOADED* 3.0L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOORS, POWER MIRRORS, SUNROOF, LEATHER HEATED POWER MEMORY SEATS, AUTO A/C, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND, USB/AUX INPUT, BLUETOOTH, AFTERMARKET DASHCAM WITH BACK UP CAM, PUSH START WITH KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE...
* NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA. NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
