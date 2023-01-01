$10,999+ tax & licensing
2009 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 30i
Location
Rahman Motors
1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9602644
- VIN: WBXPC93429WJ30089
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 BMW X3 AWD 3.0I WITH ONLY 119K!!! 3L V6! FULLY LOADED!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, MEMORY SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE (WILL PROVIDE VEHICLE CARFAX)! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.
CALL AT 416-505-3554
VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM
RAHMAN MOTORS
1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.
MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8
**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**
Vehicle Features
