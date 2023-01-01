Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 BMW X3

119,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rahman Motors

416-505-3554

Contact Seller
2009 BMW X3

2009 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 30i

Watch This Vehicle

2009 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 30i

Location

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-505-3554

  1. 1675995807
  2. 1675995807
  3. 1675995807
  4. 1675995807
  5. 1675995807
  6. 1675995807
  7. 1675995807
  8. 1675995807
  9. 1675995807
  10. 1675995807
  11. 1675995807
  12. 1675995807
  13. 1675995806
  14. 1675995807
  15. 1675995807
  16. 1675995807
  17. 1675995807
  18. 1675995807
  19. 1675995807
  20. 1675995807
  21. 1675995807
  22. 1675995807
  23. 1675995807
  24. 1675995807
  25. 1675995807
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9602644
  • VIN: WBXPC93429WJ30089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 BMW X3 AWD 3.0I WITH ONLY 119K!!! 3L V6! FULLY LOADED!! SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, MEMORY SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, A/C,  BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND! ONTARIO VEHICLE (WILL PROVIDE VEHICLE CARFAX)! HAS BEEN FULLY SERVICED!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION, FULLY CERTIFIED.

 

CALL AT 416-505-3554

 

VISIT US AT WWW.RAHMANMOTORS.COM

 

RAHMAN MOTORS

1000 DUNDAS ST EAST.

MISSISSAUGA, L4Y2B8

 

**PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rahman Motors

2012 Chevrolet Avala...
 118,000 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2008 Volvo S60 AWD 2...
 135,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Odyssey E...
 214,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic

Email Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

Rahman Motors

1000 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

Call Dealer

416-505-XXXX

(click to show)

416-505-3554

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory