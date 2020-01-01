2009 Buick Enclave

4 Door SUV, AWD 4dr CX, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V6 3.6L/220

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

3.6L SIDI VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)

Requires Subscription

