2009 Buick Enclave

171,429 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,429KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7690138
  • Stock #: F212287A
  • VIN: 5GAER13D49J160441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cocoa Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 171,429 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN !!! CX PACKAGE, AUTO, V6, DVD, DUAL ROOF, LEATHER, ALLOY WHEELS, FULL POWER GROUP, D/POWER SEATS, STEERING CONTROLS, D/CLIMATE CONTROLS, F+R HEAT/AIR, HEATED SEATS, BOSE SOUND W/CD, F+S AIR BAGS, AUTO/LIGHTS, WOOD STEERING & TRIM, REMOTE START, ABS, TRACTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE $$$$ !!!! (For vehicles marked As-Is) This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defroster
CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear air
Climate Control
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Floor mats
Power Outlet
SECURITY ALARM
V6 Cylinder Engine
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Reverse Park Assist
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
HID Xenon Headlights
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

