2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500 4WD Crew Cab LTZ

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

1500 4WD Crew Cab LTZ

Location

Japanese Sport Car

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1

416-823-8404

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 342,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4466433
  • Stock #: 2599
  • VIN: 3GNFK120X9G141066
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

4x4, leather, DVD, Bluetooth, v8, 5.3L, auto, a/c, radio, c/d, c/c, power window, power lock, tint window, alloy wheel, key less entry, 4 new tires (95 %), rear control swtch, traction control, towing package, come with safety, 2 year warranty power train unlimited km cover up to $750 per claim,only tax & licence is extra.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Box liner
Safety
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Trim
  • Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Leatherette Interior

