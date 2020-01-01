2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

4x4, leather, DVD, Bluetooth, v8, 5.3L, auto, a/c, radio, c/d, c/c, power window, power lock, tint window, alloy wheel, key less entry, 4 new tires (95 %), rear control swtch, traction control, towing package, come with safety, 2 year warranty power train unlimited km cover up to $750 per claim,only tax & licence is extra.

Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Exterior Box liner Safety Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features All Equipped

Leatherette Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.