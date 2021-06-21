Menu
2009 Chevrolet Traverse

136,000 KM

Details

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

HDO Cars Inc.

416-857-0095

2009 Chevrolet Traverse

2009 Chevrolet Traverse

7 PASSENGERS, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

2009 Chevrolet Traverse

7 PASSENGERS, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

HDO Cars Inc.

1000 Dundas St E Unit 114, Mississauga, ON L4Y 2B8

416-857-0095

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,750

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7430024
  • VIN: 1GNER23D89S123334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE, 7 PASSENGERS, NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS, REMOTE START, PARKING SENSORS, POWER SEATS, CERTIFIED

7 PASSENGERS

COMES CERTIFIED IN THIS PRICE, NO EXTRA CHARGES FOR SAFETY CERTIFICATION

NO ACCIDENT, LOW KMS , VERY WELL MAINTAINED

Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C, Power Windows, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Power Locks / Power Steering, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Rear Wiper, Power Seats, USB, Roof Rack

2 Years Engine/Transmission Warranty Available

Financing Available ! 

Carfax report Available !

Call or Text : 416-857-0095

Email : hdocars@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

