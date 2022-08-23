Menu
2009 Chironex Chase

30 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

A-Line Automotive

905-273-3734

2009 Chironex Chase

2009 Chironex Chase

Legend 300

2009 Chironex Chase

Legend 300

Location

A-Line Automotive

3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8

905-273-3734

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

30KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8981536
  VIN: L4STHNDKX98951044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Scooter / Moped
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 30 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.

 

Peter: 416-705-5866

Amanda: 647-858-6288

3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga

905-273-3734


Engine type  4-stroke

Cylinder 1

Cooling system  Liquid

Displacement (cc)  262.0

Starter  Electric

Gearbox operation  Automatic

Front suspension type  Telescopic fork

Rear suspension type  Adjustable Single Shock

Front brakes  Hydraulic disc

Rear brakes  Hydraulic disc

Front tire - Width  110

Rear tire  - Width  130

Length (mm)  2260

Width (mm)  750

Weelbase (mm)  1600

Seat height (mm)  730

Weight (kg)  171

Fuel capacity (L)  13.0

Colour(s)  Orange, Black

