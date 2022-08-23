$4,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Chironex Chase
Legend 300
Location
A-Line Automotive
3191 Wolfedale Rd, Mississauga, ON L5C 1V8
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8981536
- VIN: L4STHNDKX98951044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Scooter / Moped
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel free to visit us anytime at A Line Automotive Mississauga Co., Ltd. We are open Monday to Friday 8AM - 6PM and Saturdays 8AM - 1PM. You can reach us on our main line at 905 273 3734 or contact Peter or Amanda on their cell phones.
Peter: 416-705-5866
Amanda: 647-858-6288
3191 Wolfedale Road, Mississauga
Engine type 4-stroke
Cylinder 1
Cooling system Liquid
Displacement (cc) 262.0
Starter Electric
Gearbox operation Automatic
Front suspension type Telescopic fork
Rear suspension type Adjustable Single Shock
Front brakes Hydraulic disc
Rear brakes Hydraulic disc
Front tire - Width 110
Rear tire - Width 130
Length (mm) 2260
Width (mm) 750
Weelbase (mm) 1600
Seat height (mm) 730
Weight (kg) 171
Fuel capacity (L) 13.0
Colour(s) Orange, Black
