Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

282,106 KM

Details Description Features

$8,496

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,496

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

  1. 8707166
  2. 8707166
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,496

+ taxes & licensing

282,106KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8707166
  • Stock #: N223127A
  • VIN: 1D3HV13T09S720312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N223127A
  • Mileage 282,106 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"" SLT

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Immobilizer
CD Player
am/fm
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
8 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2016 Ford Edge SEL
 93,129 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion S
 42,603 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer XLT
 106,496 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory