2009 Ford E450

7280 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON L5S 1E1
14 FT,clean car fax,. Step van used for all kinds of commercial purposes such as: delivery, cleaning, mechanical and delivery. Our company customizes and builds food trucks. 68 Units available, sizes come in 12,14,14.5,16,17,17.5,18,20 and 22 ft. length: 14 ft, cargo width: 93 inches, cargo height: 83 inches, Wheel base: inches , GVWR: 14,050 lbs Front Axle: 4,600 lbs, Rear axle 9,450 lbs, Tire Size: 225/75/R16E, 5.4L, security lock, power lock, and back up camera. Financing and Trades are welcome. Safety, e-tests, tax and licensing is extra. To Customers All Over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
