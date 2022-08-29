Menu
2009 Ford Edge

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Serena Motors Ltd.

905-273-9739

2009 Ford Edge

2009 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | NO ACCIDENTS |

2009 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | NO ACCIDENTS |

Location

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

905-273-9739

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9107251
  • Stock #: 2936
  • VIN: 2FMDK48C29BA94651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***** SERENA MOTORS *****

OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

2009 FORD EDGE SEL AWD AUTO

$10.995 + taxes & licensing

*CERTIFIED *

*KM: 99.000*

*NO ACCIDENTS*

*LOADED* 3.5L AWD, AUTOMATIC  TRANSMISSION,  ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, HEATED SEATS, AUTO A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, ON BOARD TRIP COMPUTER, USB/AUX/XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE STARTER AND MORE...

 *NO ACCIDENTS*    VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE OR ON OUR WEBSITE

COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.

SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.

NO HIDDEN FEES.

 

WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Serena Motors Ltd.

Serena Motors Ltd.

2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7

