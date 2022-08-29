$10,995+ tax & licensing
905-273-9739
2009 Ford Edge
SEL | AWD | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | NO ACCIDENTS |
Location
Serena Motors Ltd.
2575 Haines Rd, Mississauga, ON L4Y 1Y7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
- Listing ID: 9107251
- Stock #: 2936
- VIN: 2FMDK48C29BA94651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
***** SERENA MOTORS *****
OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
2009 FORD EDGE SEL AWD AUTO
$10.995 + taxes & licensing
*CERTIFIED *
*KM: 99.000*
*NO ACCIDENTS*
*LOADED* 3.5L AWD, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER DOORS, HEATED SEATS, AUTO A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, ON BOARD TRIP COMPUTER, USB/AUX/XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY WITH REMOTE STARTER AND MORE...
*NO ACCIDENTS* VIEW CARFAX CLICK HERE OR ON OUR WEBSITE
COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE+FILTER, CARFAX REPORT ALL AT NO EXTRA CHARGE TO YOU.
SALES TAX+LICENSING EXTRA.
NO HIDDEN FEES.
WWW.SERENAMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
