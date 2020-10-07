2009 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Conventional Spare Tire

