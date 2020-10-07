Menu
2009 Ford F-150

239,010 KM

Details Description Features

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

647-700-7450

XLT

Location

5AAB Auto Sales & Services Ltd.

2783 Derry Rd E, Mississauga, ON L4T 1A3

647-700-7450

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

239,010KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5884452
  • Stock #: 143
  • VIN: 1FTRW12829FA70818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 239,010 KM

Vehicle Description

******2009 FORD F 150 SUPERCREW FOUR DOOR ….*****

   AUTOMATIC 8 CYL, POWER OPTIONS.. 

***** CARFAX PROVIDED******

*****THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS CERTIFIED****

 *SILVER with GREY   interior Power window ,Air conditioning...

KEYLESS ENTRY,  POWER GROUP, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MORE…….

***** Absolutely mint condition.*****

-------------------------------

 

**FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit?  we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit  rating & on approved credit)we also have financing  options available.......

**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 239010 km!

 

*****PRICE-$ 8295  (CERTIFIED)******

+ HST & Licensing Extra.

--------------------------------

CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.

         2783 DERRY ROAD EAST ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3

         PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

