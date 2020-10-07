+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
******2009 FORD F 150 SUPERCREW FOUR DOOR ….*****
AUTOMATIC 8 CYL, POWER OPTIONS..
***** CARFAX PROVIDED******
*SILVER with GREY interior Power window ,Air conditioning...
KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER GROUP, CRUISE CONTROL, AND MORE…….
***** Absolutely mint condition.*****
-------------------------------
**FINANCE-Financing available! Good Credit ? Bad Credit? we'll help you rebuild credit !Low finance rates available ....(Based on credit rating & on approved credit)we also have financing options available.......
**VERY GOOD MILEAGE ONLY 239010 km!
*****PRICE-$ 6995 ******
+ HST & Licensing Extra.
--------------------------------
CONTACT: 5AAB AUTO SALES & SERVICES LTD.
2783 DERRY ROAD EAST ,MISSISSAUGA ON L4T 1A3
PH:416-804-7515....647-700-7450
