Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Ford F-150

265,230 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

905-828-1600

Contact Seller
2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

905-828-1600

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

265,230KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9345994
  • Stock #: N223285B
  • VIN: 1FTRX14859FA59872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # N223285B
  • Mileage 265,230 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCab 145"" XLT

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
am/fm
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
8 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2009 Ford F-150 XLT
 265,230 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Edge SEL
 182,366 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer P...
 79,810 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

Erinwood Ford Sales Inc

2395 Motorway Blvd, Mississauga, ON L5L 1V4

Call Dealer

905-828-XXXX

(click to show)

905-828-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory